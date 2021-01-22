Megan Thee Stallion Slams 'Fake News' About Tory Lanez Charges

Megan Thee Stallion lashed out Thursday at Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and his supporters after a false report that charges against him were dropped.

Lanez is accused of assault with a firearm in connection to an altercation last July in which Megan was shot in the foot. He pleaded not guilty in November and was scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 20. The hearing was bumped to Feb. 25.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET,” Megan fumed on Twitter. “Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.

“Y’all can’t tell when s**t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

Megan said she is still traumatized by the incident. “I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive.”

Prosecutors allege Megan was shot in the foot last July after the two rap stars got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills.

Megan waited until August to point the finger at Lanez. “Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t,” she said during an Instagram Live.

In September, Lanez addressed the incident in a track titled “Money Over Fallouts.” He raps: “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting / But them boys ain’t clean enough / I see how they teaming up, watching and I’m calculating / Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardize the outcome waiting.” Later, he raps: “I would never put you in no danger / and if I did you would have said it when you seen the cops.”

Lanez also casts doubt on Megan’s injury. “How the f**k you get shot in your foot / don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Stallion fired back on “Shots Fired,” a track from her November album Good News. “Imagine n***as lyin’ ’bout shootin’ a real b**ch just to save face for rapper n****s you chill with,” Megan raps on the track, which samples 1995’s “Who Shot Ya?” by The Notorious B.I.G. and does not mention Lanez by name.

“You shot a 5’10” b**ch, with a .22 / Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets.”

If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.