Morgan Wallen To Perform At 'Billboard' Music Awards

Morgan Wallen is set to do his first major awards show performance since being caught on video last year uttering a racist slur.

The country singer will perform on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), which take place May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The show is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of Billboard’s co-parent company MRC.

“We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind,” the company said in a statement. “We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect.

"After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Wallen was barred from attending last year’s BBMAs after TMZ posted video in which he is heard using the n-word. But, since the BBMAs are based on sales and streams, Wallen won three awards.

The singer has repeatedly apologized for the slur and has said he donated around $500,000 U.S. to several Black-focused organizations.

Wallen is scheduled to perform July 16 at the Country Thunder festival in Craven, Saskatchewan and Aug. 20 at Country Thunder in Calgary.