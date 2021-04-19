My Chemical Romance Reschedules Toronto Show Again

The reunited My Chemical Romance has pushed its only Canadian tour date to 2022 due to COVID-19.

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year,” read a message from the band on social media.

“We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.”

MCR was originally booked to play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 14, 2020 but, last June, the band postponed until Sept. 9, 2021. The new date for the sold-out show is Sept. 5, 2022.

The band said fans can get full refunds if they choose.

“We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

This will be MCR’s first tour in 12 years. The band, which had success with tracks like “Sing,” “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” called it quits in 2013 after releasing four studio albums.

(The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series based on the comic book series by MCR frontman Gerard Way, is shot in Toronto.)