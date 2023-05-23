Niall Horan Announces 2024 Tour

Niall Horan is coming back to Toronto!

The singer announced on holiday Monday that he is heading out on tour next year in support of his album The Show.

Horan will kick things off on Feb. 21 in his native Ireland and travel through Europe, New Zealand and Australia before hitting the U.S. at the end of May 2024. He is scheduled to perform on June 28 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said, in a release.

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on June 2.

Horan's 2020 North American tour with Lewis Capaldi, which included a May 6, 2020 show in Toronto, was scrapped due to COVID-19.

The Show, Horan’s third solo album, is set to drop on June 9.