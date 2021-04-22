Nick Carter's Wife Welcomes Baby But There Are 'Minor Complications'

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is now a father of three.

The singer’s wife Lauren Kitt Carter welcomed a baby on Wednesday, he announced on Twitter.

“But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it,” Carter added. “We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

He then tweeted: “I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

On Instagram, Carter captioned a photo from inside the hospital: “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their seventh anniversary, did not immediately share details but the newborn joins brother Odin, 5, and one-year-old Saoirse.

Carter, 41, previously revealed that Lauren, 37, suffered several miscarriages over the years, including one in 2018 while BSB was on tour. In February, Carter shared a sonogram image on Instagram and expressed gratitude that their baby was strong.

“We’re so close. Trying to keep a stress free and happy home is so important, especially with the high risk,” he wrote. “I never knew that being a father and provider to these little lives would the most important and greatest job of my life.”