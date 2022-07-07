Nicki Minaj's Husband Sentenced For Not Registering As Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced Wednesday to a year of home detention and three years of probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty, 44, was also fined $55,000 U.S.

He was arrested in March 2020 for failing to register in California in November 2019 and pleaded guilty to the charge last September.

Petty was charged in 1994 with first-degree rape but pleaded guilty to attempted rape and served four-and-a-half years in prison.

Minaj downplayed the incident in a 2018 tweet in which she claimed “he was 15, she was 16… in a relationship.”

Appearing on an episode of The Real last year, Petty’s victim Jennifer Hough countered: “We were never in a relationship. Ever. We never had no type of romantic anything … I just knew him from the neighbourhood.”

Minaj married Petty in 2019 and welcomed a son with him the following year.

Hough sued the couple, alleging that Petty and Minaj were pressuring her to recant her story. According to the lawsuit, associates of the couple offered Hough as much as $500,000.