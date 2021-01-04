Nicki Minaj Shares 1st Pics Of Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy has got style.

The rap superstar’s three-month-old son made his Instagram debut on Saturday in a set of photos showcasing his designer duds.

The fashionable infant – whose name Minaj has not revealed – was photographed in his $330 4moms mamaRoo4 infant seat while decked out in a $760 Fendi romper (with matching socks); in a Dolce & Gabbana fox print Jersey hoodie and pants set ($955); and in a blue plaid button-up shirt and linen-lined jeans (could it be modestly-priced OshKosh B'gosh?) and $50 Nike sneakers.

A video clip shows him sporting a Gucci track suit.

In one photo, Baby Minaj is behind the wheel of a Bentley Exp-12 for kids ($350) while wearing a Burberry Beige Check Cotton Babysuit worth $250. In another, he’s laying on a bed in a black Versace onesie (part of a $645 set).

In two of the snaps Minaj shared on Instagram, her son is blinged out in a diamond “Papa Bear” necklace as well as diamond-encrusted bracelet and watch.

“Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” Minaj captioned the portfolio. “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.”

In a Twitter Q&A last week, Minaj admitted “breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy.”

The 38-year-old rapper gave birth on Sept. 30. It is the first baby for Minaj, who married Petty 2019. She went public with her pregnancy news in July by posting a series of colourful images on Instagram.