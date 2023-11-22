Osheaga Announces Headliners For 2024 Festival
The 2024 edition of Osheaga is still 254 days away, but that hasn't stopped the festival from announcing next year's headliners.
The three-day fest, which takes place at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène, QC, has announced Noah Kahan (August 2), Green Day (August 3) and SZA (August 4) as its headliners.
Green Day will be in the midst of their North American tour by the time they hit Quebec, performing in Toronto two nights before.
In addition, three-day passes are now available for purchase, ranging from a $395 general admission ticket to $1620 platinum ticket. More information can be found here.
The rest of the Osheaga lineup will be revealed at some point in early 2024.
See the Instagram post below.
