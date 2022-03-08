Ottawa Bluesfest Announces 2022 Performers

Ottawa’s oddly-named Bluesfest has unveiled the line-up for its return to LeBreton Flats after two years.

“We’re happy to finally be able to roll out a fantastic lineup of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans,” said executive director Mark Monahan, in a release. “To show our appreciation for that patience and support, we intend to stage one of our best fests ever.”

The festival runs July 7 to 17.

Previously-announced headliners Rage Against the Machine and Alanis Morissette will be joined by Sarah McLachlan, Marshmello, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, The National, Alexisonfire and Jack Johnson.

Alessia Cara, Sum 41, Three Days Grace, JP Saxe, The Tea Party, Run the Jewels, grandson, TLC and The Beaches are among the other acts on the schedule.

A one-day pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and the general sale begins Friday.