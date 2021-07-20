'Permission To Dance' Takes Over Top Spot On U.S. Chart

“Butter” by BTS has been knocked out of the top spot on the U.S. singles chart after seven weeks – by “Permission to Dance” by BTS.

(In Canada,” “Permission to Dance” did not fare as well, debuting at No. 10.)

The K-pop group is the first act to replace itself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Canada’s Drake in 2018, when “In My Feelings” took over from “Nice for What” after eight weeks.

“Permission to Dance” is the fifth BTS track to top the Hot 100, which is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay. The song is also its fourth to debut at No. 1 – putting BTS in a tie with Drake and fellow Canadian Justin Bieber and one spot behind Ariana Grande.

According to Billboard, it has taken BTS 10 months and two weeks for the group to rack up five No. 1 hits – putting it just behind Michael Jackson, who did the same in nine months and two weeks. The Beatles hold the record, having earned their first five chart-toppers in only six months.

“Permission to Dance” is also the fourth No. 1 hit for Ed Sheeran as a songwriter and the second for Alberta native Jenna Andrews (who also co-wrote “Butter”), Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

It is also the ninth song ever with “Dance” in the title to reach the top of the U.S. chart – and the first since “One Dance” by Drake ft. WizKid & Kyla in 2016.

“Butter” slides down to No. 7 on this week’s Hot 100.