Post Malone Explains Weight Loss, Insists He's Not On Drugs

Post Malone is once again assuring his fans that he is healthy.

“I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs,” Malone wrote in an Instagram post early Friday. “I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier.”

The 27-year-old, who welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée early last year, said there are other reasons for his slimmed-down look.

“I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he wrote. “next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

A little more than three years ago, Malone made similar comments during a break in one of his concerts. “I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f**king felt in my life,” he told a crowd in Memphis on March 6, 2020. “I appreciate the love and the support but I feel f**king fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

In his latest message, Malone said he has been working on new music and insisted that his “brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

He ended his message with some supportive words for others.

“if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f**king crushing it … spread love and rock on.”