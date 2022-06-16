Post Malone Opens Up About Booze Battle

Post Malone opened up this week about his battle with alcohol abuse.

“It got to a terrible point,” the rap star said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, adding that vodka was his liquor of choice. ”It was to a really, really, really rough point and I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks.

“And it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren’t f**king there.”

In 2020, fans took to social media to share clips in which Malone appeared to be under the influence at his concerts. “He’s clearly suffering with some sort of addiction,” one person tweeted at the time. Another wrote: “HE IS NOT OKAY. HE NEEDS HELP!”

Malone responded by telling a crowd: “I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f**king felt in my life.”

Malone, who hypes Maison 9 rosé, said he isn’t sober now (“I never got help with it”) but he’s “responsible” – thanks to his fiancée, who he said “made me feel like a human being again.”

“It’s the guidance out of the dark into the light. ‘You are you and I love you so much and I see what you can be and I know who you can be and I know you’re not like this.’

“Yeah, she saved my f**king life. It’s pretty epic.”

Malone said he is trying to be a better man. “I’m not listening to anybody. That’s what I’m working on now, is an issue with being told what to do,” he admitted. "People can look at you from the outside and see that something’s wrong. And you can be trapped in your own f**king world.

“I need to do a lot less talking and a lot more listening. I’m 26 and I’m learning every f**king day.”