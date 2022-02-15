Rage Against The Machine Bumps Some Canadian Shows To 2023

Rage Against the Machine has shared 2023 dates for its Public Service Announcement tour stops in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

In January, the band postponed its concerts in those cities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, RATM said it will play Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on March 11, 2023, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on March 13, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on March 15 and Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on March 17.

Five concerts in Ontario and Quebec will go ahead as planned this July – Ottawa Bluesfest on July 15, Quebec City Summer Festival on July 16, Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre on July 19 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on July 21 and 23.

Run the Jewels will open all shows, except Quebec City.

RATM announced its reunion tour in February 2020 but faced several postponements due to the pandemic. Some fans raged against the band on social media over ticket prices described as “ridiculous,” “insane” and “exorbitant.”

Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk went their separate ways in 2000 but reunited several times up over the years for live shows. RATM hasn’t released a studio album since 2000’s Renegades.