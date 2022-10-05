Rage Against The Machine Cancels Tour

Rage Against the Machine announced Tuesday it is cancelling the remaining shows on the North American leg of its 2023 tour, including four in Canada.

Zack de la Rocha said he needs more time to recover from a leg injury he suffered early in the tour.

The band was scheduled to perform next March in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

RATM was initially set to play these cities in May 2020 but had to press pause due to COVID-19 restrictions. In April 2021 the band announced new dates in May 2022 – but these were pushed to next year this past January.

“Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago,” wrote de la Rocha in a message to fans. “Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears.”

The frontman was seated during shows this summer at festivals in Ottawa and Quebec City and performed in Hamilton and Toronto.

In August, the band announced it was scrapping its UK and Europe tour, which was scheduled to run Aug. 24 to Sept. 19, due to “medical guidance.”

On Tuesday, de la Rocha said he had a severe tear in his left Achilles tendon, with only eight percent of it intact. “It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward,” he explained.

“I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.”