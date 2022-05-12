Red Hot Chili Peppers Pull Out Of 'Billboard' Music Awards

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have pulled out of Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

According to a tweet from the BBMAs, the band is not able to perform “due to unforeseen circumstances.” There has been no comment from the Peppers.

It would have been the first time the Peppers performed on the show since 1999, when they did “Scar Tissue” and were joined by Snoop Dogg for “Red Hot Mama.”

The BBMAs have added Machine Gun Kelly and country duo Dan + Shay to the lineup of performers, joining Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Travis Scott, Silk Sonic, Morgan Wallen, Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Elle King with Miranda Lambert and Florence + the Machine.

Mary J. Blige, who is being honoured with the Billboard Icon Award, will also perform.

Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the BBMAs will be broadcast Sunday from Las Vegas on CTV (whose parent company owns this website).

Canada is well represented on the list of finalists by The Weeknd, who’s in a leading 17 categories, as well as Justin Bieber and Drake. Check out all the finalists here.

The BBMAs are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – between March 26, 2021 and March 17, 2022.