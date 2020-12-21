Restaurant Backed By Arcade Fire Members Shuts Down

A Montreal restaurant co-owned by Régine Chassagne and Win Butler of Arcade Fire has apparently shut down.

Agrikol, a Haitian eatery that opened in 2016, shared a cryptic message on social media on Saturday.

“This weekend will mark the last Agrikol service for the foreseeable future. This isn’t a goodbye so much as a ‘see you soon,’ and we want to take the opportunity to thank you – our community – for the years of support, togetherness, and solidarity,” read the message.

“Agrikol is a special place, and the magic will be back wherever and whenever it becomes possible to celebrate together again. Stay safe and well this holiday season, our best to you and yours. xo.”

In a post of his own, Chef Hans Marckley said: "This is the end of a chapter and the starting of a new one, i've had the chance to work with nice people and take advantage of learnin from them. It's a bummer it has to be like this but i'm also excited for what is next!!!"

Earlier this year, Big 7 Travel ranked Agrikol the world's 37th most Instagrammed restaurant.

Chassagne, a Montreal native, and Butler (who became a Canadian citizen last year), partnered with Toronto restauranteurs Jen Agg and Roland Jean to open the restaurant. Agg and Jean left the business in 2018. It's not clear if Butler and Chassagne are still co-owners.

Calls to Agrikol went unanswered on Monday afternoon.