Rihanna's 'Diamonds' Video Hits Milestone

Rihanna’s “Diamonds” video has become her first solo track to reach 2 billion views on YouTube.

The video for the singer’s hit, directed by Anthony Madler, was added to the platform in November 2012.

Rihanna is featured on two other tracks whose videos have topped 2 billion – Calvin Harris’s “This Is What You Came For” (currently at 2.6 billion views) and Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie” (2.5 billion).

So far this year, videos by Bruno Mars (“That’s What I Like”), Rosalía & J Balvin (“Con Altura”) and Adele (“Rolling In the Deep”) have hit the 2 billion mark.

Last month, the made-in-Canada video for Adele’s 2015 hit “Hello” topped 3 billion views on YouTube.