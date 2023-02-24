Selena Gomez Taking Another Break From Social Media

Selena Gomez said this week she is stepping away from social media again.

"I’m going to be taking a second from social media ‘cause this is a little silly,” she told fans during a TikTok Live, referring to bizarre fan-fuelled dramas involving Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

“And I’m 30, I’m too old for this so… but I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just going to take a break from everything.”

Gomez told her fans: “I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier. I’m good. I love who I am.”

In 2021, Gomez admitted that she hadn't posted anything on social media since 2017.

Earlier this month, she told Vanity Fair about her decision to hand over her passwords to her assistants.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, whatever. But these people get detailed," she said. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.

“The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile.”

With 382 million Instagram followers, Gomez is the most-followed female on the platform and the third-most-followed person, behind soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. She has 47.6 million followers on TikTok as well as 66.6 million on Twitter and nearly 89 million on Facebook.

“There are wonderful things about social media – connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories,” Gomez said. “But usually that's filtered through. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

Last year, Gomez told InStyle that “taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health.”