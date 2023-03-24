Shawn Mendes Wants Guys In Crops: 'They're Super Beautiful'

Shawn Mendes wants his male fans to open their minds when browsing his new Tommy Hilfiger collection.

“I also love the crop. I think the crop tops are…they’re super beautiful. They look great on men,” the 24-year-old Canadian singer gushed about the abs-baring garment during an appearance this week in London.

"They look great on men so don’t be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good.”

On the brand’s U.S. website, the Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Cropped T-Shirt is displayed in the “Women” section, where it is priced at $79.50 U.S. There’s also a cropped hoodie for $169 U.S. (The collection is not available on the Canadian website.)

In a promotional video for the collection that debuted earlier this month, Mendes’ pal Mike Sabath models the “weathered white” cropped tee.

“We put the crop on him and were like — hot. That’s it. Like, yes,” Mendes told the Evening Standard. “He would look amazing in anything. It’s just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing.”

Mendes made his Hilfiger debut at the Met Gala last May when he sported a navy peacoat with a popped burgundy collar over a navy suit made from up-cycled fabric – and completed the look with nail polish in the colours of the Hilfiger logo. He then appeared in the brand’s Summer 2022 campaign for Classics Reborn.

Last month, Mendes was announced as the brand ambassador for David Yurman jewelry.

In 2019, Mendes appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein, another brand owned by Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp.