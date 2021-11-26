Simple Plan Adds 'My Christmas List' To Digital Platforms

Simple Plan’s holiday track “My Christmas List” has debuted on digital platforms – two decades after it was recorded.

“We’re so excited that our fans will finally be able to listen to ‘My Christmas List’ and add it to their holiday playlists,” read a statement from the Montreal band. "They’ve been asking us for years and it feels great to give them an early Christmas present!”

The track arrives with a new visualizer on YouTube.

“My Christmas List” was recorded in 2001 as a promotional track for radio stations and was later added as a bonus track on Simple Plan’s 2002 debut album No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls.

“It still holds a special place in our hearts,” the band said.

The song is a dated ode to holiday greed. “I want a DVD / a big screen TV / Just bring me things that I don't need,” sings Pierre Bouvier. "I want a girl in my bed / who knows what to do / A PlayStation 2 / I want a shopping spree / in New York City.”

Simple Plan, which hasn’t released an album since 2016, debuted "The Antidote" earlier this month – the band's first new track since 2019 and the first since bassist David Desrosiers left the band following allegations from several women of sexual misconduct.

In January, Simple Plan will head out on a cross-Canada tour with The Offspring.