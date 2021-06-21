Taylor Swift Shares Release Of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift announced Friday that she will release her re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red on Nov. 19.

“This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” the singer Swift wrote on social media. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

The news came two months after the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which had 26 songs, including six that were previously unreleased. “These were the ones it killed me to leave behind,” Swift explained at the time.

Red (Taylor’s Version) will include hits like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

On Friday, Swift compared Red, her fourth album, to “a heartbroken person.” She wrote: “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

After Scott “Scooter” Braun purchased the rights to Swift’s early recordings, the pop star vowed to record new versions as soon as her contract allowed, in November 2020. (Braun has since sold Swift’s early masters to Shamrock Holdings.)

Last year, Swift released new albums folklore and evermore.