Taylor Swift Sued By Utah Theme Park Over Album Name

A theme park in Utah is suing Taylor Swift for copyright infringement over the name of her most recent album.

According to Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove, which opened in September 2018, Swift’s evermore has bumped the attraction down in Google search results and the album's merch infringes on the park’s copyrights.

Swift released evermore last December.

The plaintiffs claim they trademarked “Evermore” for a number of uses, including on clothing and other merchandise. They are seeking damages and legal fees from the pop star.

Swift’s reps have called the lawsuit “baseless … frivolous and irresponsible” and said it is “inconceivable” that consumers are confusing the theme park with Swift’s album.

Last year, a fan named Matthew Ables created a "Wonderland" theme park based on Swift's music.