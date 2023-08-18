The Killers Are Odds-On Favourite To Headline Super Bowl Halftime

We know it won't be Ed Sheeran. So it looks as though the Killers are the current favourites to headline Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11.

According oddsmakers MyBookie (via NME), the Las Vegas rockers have the best shot of winning the honour, partially due to being hometown heroes. They currently sit with -110 odds, however, one could argue that the band doesn't quite have the mainstream reach of previous acts that have performed.

Next in line is U2, who will begin a Vegas residency in September, which runs until December. Maybe more dates will be added and they'll just stick around for the Super Bowl? They sit with +150 odds. After that - at +200 odds - is a tie with Taylor Swift, who would have to cancel Japan dates to pull it off, and Imagine Dragons, who like the Killers, are also from Las Vegas.

Odds weren't given for a Killers/Imagine Dragons co-headliner deal, but considering their roots and comparable popularity, that seems like the best bet.