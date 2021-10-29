The Offspring Touring Canada With Simple Plan

The Offspring is bringing its Let the Bad Times Roll Tour to Canada this winter with homegrown band Simple Plan warming up audiences.

The 21-city tour kicks off Jan. 27 in Moncton and runs until March 3 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

The tour takes its name from The Offspring's 10th studio album, which came out in April. It is the band’s third collection produced by Canada’s Bob Rock.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said frontman Dexter Holland, in a release. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Montreal’s Simple Plan hasn’t released an album since 2016. Last year, bassist David Desrosiers left the band following allegations from several women of sexual misconduct.

Let the Bad Times Roll 2022 Canadian Tour Dates

Jan. 27 - Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

Jan. 29 - Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

Feb. 1 - Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Feb. 2 - Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Feb. 5 - Kingston, ON – Leon’s Centre

Feb. 6 - Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Feb. 8 - Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 9 - London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Feb. 11 - St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

Feb. 14 - Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Feb. 15 - Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

Feb. 17 - Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Feb. 19 - Grande Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

Feb. 20 - Red Deer, AB – Peavey Mart Centrium at Westerner Park

Feb. 22 - Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

Feb. 23 - Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Feb. 25 - Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb. 27 - Prince George, BC – CN Centre

Feb. 28 - Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre

March 2 - Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

March 3 - Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena