The Offspring Touring Canada With Simple Plan
The Offspring is bringing its Let the Bad Times Roll Tour to Canada this winter with homegrown band Simple Plan warming up audiences.
The 21-city tour kicks off Jan. 27 in Moncton and runs until March 3 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.
The tour takes its name from The Offspring's 10th studio album, which came out in April. It is the band’s third collection produced by Canada’s Bob Rock.
“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said frontman Dexter Holland, in a release. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”
Montreal’s Simple Plan hasn’t released an album since 2016. Last year, bassist David Desrosiers left the band following allegations from several women of sexual misconduct.
Let the Bad Times Roll 2022 Canadian Tour Dates
Jan. 27 - Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre
Jan. 29 - Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
Feb. 1 - Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Feb. 2 - Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Feb. 5 - Kingston, ON – Leon’s Centre
Feb. 6 - Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Feb. 8 - Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 9 - London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Feb. 11 - St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre
Feb. 14 - Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Feb. 15 - Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
Feb. 17 - Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Feb. 19 - Grande Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre
Feb. 20 - Red Deer, AB – Peavey Mart Centrium at Westerner Park
Feb. 22 - Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre
Feb. 23 - Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Feb. 25 - Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb. 27 - Prince George, BC – CN Centre
Feb. 28 - Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre
March 2 - Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
March 3 - Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
