The Weeknd Guest Stars On 'The Simpsons'

The Weeknd only just made his debut on The Simpsons and already he is seeking a return.

“Let’s make Orion Hughes and Bart’s friendship a re-occurring thing,” he tweeted on Sunday, after the episode titled "Bart The Cool Kid" aired.

The Canadian singer voiced two characters: Orion Hughes, a TikTok influencer who owns a streetwear brand Slipreme, and his father Darius Hughes. He even sang a bit (as Orion).

“Dream come true,” The Weeknd tweeted ahead of Sunday’s episode. "Proud of this one."

A long list of music artists have guest-starred on The Simpsons, including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Chris Martin and Elton John. The Weeknd follows Canadian singers Paul Anka (Season 7), Bachman Turner Overdrive (Season 11) and Justin Bieber (Season 24).

In 2020, the Toronto native was animated for an episode of American Dad, in which he played a virginal version of himself. At the time, The Weeknd told Variety it would be “an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down.”

The Weeknd also appeared as Madea in a 2020 episode of Robot Chicken and was animated for his "Snowchild" video.