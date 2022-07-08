The Weeknd's Toronto Concert Postponed

The first show of The Weeknd's After Hours 'til Dawn Tour, scheduled to take place Friday at Toronto's Rogers Centre, has been postponed.

"We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations," read a statement. "A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience."

Fans who were lined up outside the staduim flooded social media when the announcement was made over the P.A. system at 6 p.m.

Earlier in the day, ticket-holders wondering if the Rogers network outage would impact the concert received no information from the venue or Live Nation/Ticketmaster.

Rogers services have been down since early Friday morning, impacting not only internet and mobile but disabling Interac and other services. The company has not said when the problem will be fixed.

The Scotiabank Arena and Budweiser Stage, who are hosting Roger Waters and Keith Urban respectively, advised fans via Twitter to add their tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay "while connected to Wi-Fi in advance of arriving." Both venues urged fans to arrive early due to expected delays.

The Weeknd's concert was a big deal (according to Ticketmaster, capacity for his tour kick-off at Rogers Centre is 43,357) and fans waited a long time (The Weeknd has not performed live in Canada since October 2017).

In February 2020, the singer announced his After Hours Tour would kick off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 11, 2020 and include stops in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.

Then, in May 2020, he shared news that the tour was being pushed forward a year due to the pandemic.

But, in February 2021, the tour was postponed again. The Weeknd was scheduled to hit Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg in January 2022 and Toronto and Montreal in February – along with two additional Toronto shows in April.

Then, in October 2021, fans found out The Weeknd was pulling the plug on the After Hours Tour.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” read a message on his social media.

The Weeknd teased the After Hours til Dawn stadium tour on social media for weeks but had to postpone the official announcement in February due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In early March, the Toronto native announced the tour would kick off at his hometown Rogers Centre on July 8 and the only other Canadian show would be at Vancouver’s BC Place on Aug. 23.

Then, in May, news came that Doja Cat was pulling out as opening act, reportedly so she could recover from tonsil surgery.

The Weeknd made his live debut in Toronto on July 24, 2011 in front of a few hundred people at The Mod Club (now The Axis Club).

On Thursday, fellow T.O. superstar Drake shared a series of Instagram Stories from the driveway of the One St. Thomas Residences where he used to live and where he first heard The Weeknd's music.

"That same guy is selling out the [Rogers Centre] tomorrow," he said. (The concert is not, in fact, sold out.) "It's a great life."