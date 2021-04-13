The Weeknd Sells California Estate To Madonna

The Weeknd has sold his California mansion to Madonna.

The Hidden Hills property was listed last June for $25 million (all figures U.S.) and then discounted by $3 million in December. Madonna snatched it up last week for $19.3 million.

The Weeknd, who grew up in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough, bought the 12,547-square-foot home on nearly three acres in 2017 for $18.2 million, according to property records.

The house has nine bedrooms and boasts a wine room, fitness studio, theatre and five-car auto gallery as well as an outdoor swimming pool and full-size basketball court.

In November 2019, The Weeknd downsized to an 8,200-square-foot penthouse in Beverly Hills for which he paid $21 million. He also has condos in New York City and Toronto.