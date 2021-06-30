The Weeknd To Star In Scripted Series 'The Idol'

The Weeknd is developing a series about a female pop singer involved in a relationship with the leader of a secretive cult.

According to Variety, the Toronto-born singer will both co-write the script and star in the HBO series, which is currently titled The Idol. The Weeknd is also an executive producer of the project.

Also serving as executive producer is Sam Levinson, who worked with Canadian rap star Drake on the HBO series Euphoria.

The Weeknd co-wrote an episode of the animated series American Dad, in which he played himself, and voiced a character in an episode of Robot Chicken last year. He also made a cameo as himself in the movie Uncut Gems.