Tom Morello Reveals Canadian Tie To RATM's Grammy-Winning Song

Tom Morello revealed this week that the guitar he played on “Tire Me” – the track that earned Rage Against The Machine its first Grammy Award – came from Canada.

Marking the 25th anniversary of RATM’s sophomore album Evil Empire, Morello shared a photo of the guitar and amp on Instagram.

“This guitar/amp combo was used to record ‘Tire Me,’ he captioned the pic. “The guitar, which I’m not even sure is made out of wood (plywood?) cost 40 Canadian dollars at a Toronto pawn shop and the amp is a 20 watt solid state practice amp I had in my apartment. The song won our first Grammy.”

Evil Empire debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and went on to be certified Platinum in Canada. “Tire Me” won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 1996.

Morello will be able to shop for deals in Toronto again next summer. RATM's highly-anticipated reunion tour includes shows at the Scotiabank Arena on July 21 and 23, 2022.