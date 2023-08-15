Tori Kelly Announces North American Tour

Just weeks after a serious health scare, Tori Kelly has announced a North American tour.

The singer was hospitalized back on July 23 for blood clots near her vital organs after she fell ill during dinner with some friends. They rushed her to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she received treatment.

Days later, Kelly posted an update saying she was feeling better, just days before the release of her new EP, tori.

But Kelly appears to have recovered and is now preparing to embark on the nine-date Take Control Tour, which includes on Canadian stop - Toronto's Axis Club on September 10.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (August 17) at 9:00 AM EST, with presales beginning Tuesday (August 16). More information can be found here.