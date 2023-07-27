Tori Kelly Posts Health Update, Thanks Fans

Tori Kelly says she is feeling "stronger now," after being hospitalized this weekend for blood clots.

Kelly was rushed to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles by her friends, after losing consciousness during dinner Sunday evening. Doctors found blood clots in both her lungs and legs, and deemed her condition "really serious," according to TMZ.

However, in a post to her Instagram, Kelly has updated her status, saying she is grateful for everyone's support.

"As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," she writes. "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," she continues, noting the release of her new EP, tori, which is out tomorrow (July 28). "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

Kelly's husband, André Murillo, also posted an update on Instagram last night, adding that “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

See her post below.

