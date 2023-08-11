Tory Lanez Says He Is Innocent, Won't Apologize

Three days after being sentenced to ten years in prison, Brampton, ON rapper Tory Lanez has issued a statement saying, "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of."

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was found guilty of firing a weapon inside his SUV that injured fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. According to prosecutors, Megan left the car and Lanez proceeded to fire his gun at her feet, shouting, “Dance, b**ch!”

He was convicted in December 2022 for one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

On Instagram, Lanez has reached out to his fan base, The Umbrellas, claiming his innocence and thanking them for their support.

The statement reads:

To The Umbrellas,

I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.

This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. … That’s it.

In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.

I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.

Tough times don’t last, tough people do.

To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support.

See you soon.