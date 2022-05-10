Travis Scott To Perform On 'Billboard' Music Awards

Travis Scott will perform Sunday on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), it was announced Monday.

It will mark the first time the rapper has appeared at an awards show since last November’s fatal crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston. Scott returned to the spotlight this past weekend with a set at a Miami club.

Also joining the BBMAs line-up is Ed Sheeran – with a pre-taped performance from Belfast, where he does concerts on Thursday and Friday – as well as Becky G and Elle King with Miranda Lambert.

Previously announced performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic, Morgan Wallen, Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion and Florence + The Machine.

The BBMAs, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will be broadcast Sunday from Las Vegas on CTV (whose parent company owns this website).

Canada is well represented on the list of finalists by The Weeknd, who’s in a leading 17 categories, as well as Justin Bieber and Drake. Check out all the finalists here.

The BBMAs are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – between March 26, 2021 and March 17, 2022.