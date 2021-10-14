WATCH: Adele Debuts 'Easy On Me' Video

The six-year wait for new music from Adele came to an end Thursday evening when “Easy On Me” premiered.

The emotional song arrived with a video that begins in the same house used in Adele's 2015 video for "Hello" and gradually goes from black-and-white to colour. Like the "Hello" video, it was directed by Canada’s Xavier Dolan and shot in Quebec’s Eastern Townships last month.

“For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart," Dolan said, in a release. "I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes.

"It’s all the same, but different."

“Easy On Me” is the first taste of Adele’s new album 30, which will be released on Nov. 19.

“I’m ready to finally put this album out,” the singer wrote in a message to fans on social media this week. She said it was penned during “the most turbulent period of my life.”

Last weekend, Adele jumped on Instagram Live to answer questions from fans and to preview “Easy On Me.”

Watch the video below: