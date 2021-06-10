WATCH: Lorde Shares Title Track Of New Album 'Solar Power'

Only two days after revealing the cheeky cover of her forthcoming album Solar Power, Lorde has released the title track, which she wrote and produced with Jack Antonoff.

"It's about that infectious, flirtatious, summer energy that takes hold of us all,” the 24-year-old singer wrote in a message to fans. Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo provide backing vocals on the song, which came with a video directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali.

Solar Power will be the first album from Lorde since 2017’s Melodrama. She described it as “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors.

“In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Lorde added: “I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.

In December, she said her new album's title was inspired by her 2019 voyage to Antarctica. “I actually decided on the album name right around that trip,” she told Newshub in her native New Zealand. “Just coming back from that trip I thought, this is what it is.”

