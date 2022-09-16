Ye Splits From Gap After 2 Years

Ye is splitting up with clothing retailer Gap.

“Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance,” the rap star’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante, said in a statement to the Associated Press. “Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere.”

Ye announced in 2020 that he was partnering with Gap on a collection of clothing described as “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.” According to reports at the time, there was a 10-year deal between Ye’s company Yeezy and Gap.

Ye went public with his complaints about Gap last month, accusing the company of copying his designs and holding a meeting about him without inviting him. He also claimed Gap “cancelled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.”

The rapper’s lawyer alleged that the retailer failed to meet its obligations, including creating separate YZY Gap stores. (The collection was not sold in Canadian stores.)

Gap insists the break-up is mutual.

“Simply put ... while we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” wrote president and CEO Mark Breitbard, in a memo to employees. “And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

Ye’s lawyer said the rapper, who has a partnership with Adidas, now plans to open Yeezy stores.