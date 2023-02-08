Zach Bryan Fans Want To Know Why He Disappeared From Twitter

Zach Bryan fans are demanding answers after his Twitter account disappeared – but, so far, the country star is keeping mum.

The 26-year-old has shared a pair of posts and several Stories on Instagram this week but he has not addressed the status of his Twitter account. A rep for Bryan denied knowing anything about his Twitter account.

It’s not uncommon for music artists to take social media breaks or to strategically create hype for a new project but deactivating their accounts. But, Bryan is an avid tweeter who currently has a hit single (“Something in the Orange”), a hit album (American Heartbreak) and a favourite team at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII (the Eagles).

Bryan’s last tweets were reactions to Sunday's Grammy Awards, where he lost Best Country Solo Performance to Willie Nelson.

The singer's upcoming tour includes a stop in London, Ont. on May 28.

On Twitter, Bryan's fans want to know what’s going on.

why is no one talking about zach bryan deleting his twitter????? — Kennidy💓 (@kennidy_grace14) February 7, 2023

Me finding out that Zach Bryan is no longer on Twitter🥲 pic.twitter.com/LNOOyXXm6U — Amanda Avila🇺🇸 (@amanda_avila4) February 8, 2023

Where tf is Zach Bryan’s twitter — cherylann (@shurlynnn) February 7, 2023

zach bryan deleting his twitter is my villain origin story — Leo (@leosalazar_19) February 8, 2023