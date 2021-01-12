ZAYN Shares Album Preview By Phone

With only days to go before the release of his third album, ZAYN is giving fans a sneak preview – on their phones.

On Monday, the singer tweeted a number that connects callers with clips of nine songs on his forthcoming album. Two other tracks on Nobody Is Listening have been released as singles – “Vibez” last Friday and “Better,” which he shared last September.

The number has a Los Angeles area code and is not toll-free.

Nobody Is Listening follows 2018’s Icarus Falls and 2016’s Mind of Mine – the solo albums ZAYN released following his departure from One Direction in 2015.