Scientists Claim Police Song Is Ultimate All-Around Song

Best Song Ever?

It's come down to science, and apparently Scientists have determined that the ultimate all-around song is "Every Breath You Take" by the POLICE.

via GIPHY

Why? How?

Well, basically researchers at a University in Denmark studied if there is a pattern to music that we all listen to throughout the day. They broke this down into 5 times, Morning, Afternoon, Evening, Night, and Late Night/Early Morning.

They did discover that people DO prefer different types of music throughout each time of day. (Example: 'slow but energetic' songs in the morning, 'Louder, faster' music in the afternoon, 'danceable' songs in the evening)

BUT, apparently The Police's hit 'Every Breath You Take' has qualities that, "allow it to drift through all five blocks." (via NPR)

One researcher said, "It's a very in-the-middle type of song. It's a medium tempo. It's a bit groovy, but not too much groovy. It doesn't have any loud surprises. And it's all over just a very pleasant, perhaps even a bit bland song."

Crowd pleaser!

-Jess