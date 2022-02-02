iHeartRadio
$2k Donation to Kickstart Your Heart from Maurice Mechanical

Maurice Mechanical

Bryan Maurice, from Maurice Mechanical, is a strong supporter of Georgian Bay General Hospital.  For the past two years, when COVID restrictions cancelled their annual company holiday party, Bryan donated all the funds intended for the party to the GBGH Foundation.

When he heard about the Kickstart Your Heart campaign earlier this week, he responded immediately, making a $2,000 gift to help purchase defibrillators & crash carts for his local hospital.

Knowing how much our hospital needs the support of our community to purchase vital equipment and technology, Bryan is challenging other businesses in our community to join Maurice Mechanical in supporting Kickstart Your Heart!

From January 31st to February 14th, join us as we all come together to celebrate love, hearts, and purchase new defibrillators & crash carts for our Hospital.

To learn more about the Kickstart Your Heart campaign, click here. 

    LISTEN - Pure Country's Jason and Carey Chat with GBGH's Christine Baguley

    Christine Baguley from Georgian Bay General Hospital talks Kickstart Your Heart '22 !!
    $14k donation to Kickstart Your Heart in memory of Arlene Schumacher

    For more than 30 years, Bill and Arlene Schumacher called Sand Castle Beach in Tiny Township their summer home. Their love for the beautiful shores of Georgian Bay fueled their desire to escape from their hometown of Waterloo each summer, and with each passing year, their family became more rooted in their warm weather community.
    WATCH - Kick Start Your Heart

    From January 31st to February 14th, join us as we all come together to celebrate love, hearts, and purchase new defibrillators & crash carts for our Hospital. Your generous gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar (up to $50,000) by a loving couple, Donna & Conrad Huber!
    Matching donation from Donna and Conrad Huber

    When Conrad & Donna Huber fell in love in picturesque Port Severn more than 30 years ago, they had already established a strong friendship. As the bond between them grew, the sparks began to fly.  
    About Kickstart Your Heart

    Make sure that your Georgian Bay General Hospital has the equipment to keep our hearts beating!  DOUBLE THE LOVE! Your generous gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar (up to $50,000) by a loving couple, Donna & Conrad Huber!

