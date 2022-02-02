$2k Donation to Kickstart Your Heart from Maurice Mechanical

Bryan Maurice, from Maurice Mechanical, is a strong supporter of Georgian Bay General Hospital. For the past two years, when COVID restrictions cancelled their annual company holiday party, Bryan donated all the funds intended for the party to the GBGH Foundation.

When he heard about the Kickstart Your Heart campaign earlier this week, he responded immediately, making a $2,000 gift to help purchase defibrillators & crash carts for his local hospital.

Knowing how much our hospital needs the support of our community to purchase vital equipment and technology, Bryan is challenging other businesses in our community to join Maurice Mechanical in supporting Kickstart Your Heart!

From January 31st to February 14th, join us as we all come together to celebrate love, hearts, and purchase new defibrillators & crash carts for our Hospital.

To learn more about the Kickstart Your Heart campaign, click here.