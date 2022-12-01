This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Midland Flyers
Schedule
The Midland Flyers will be taking on the Penetang Kings away from home tommorow at the Penetang Arena. Puck drops at 8pm!
Stats
Ryan Graff- Sakasov is the top player for goals with 11 goals.
Cameron Weeks is leading the team in assists with 8 assists.
Orillia Terriers
Schedule
The Orillia Terriers will be taking on the Stayner Siskins tonight at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8pm!
On Saturday the Orillia Terriers will be at home taking on the Alliston Hornets at the Biran Orser Arena. Puck drops at 7:30pm!
Stats
Josh Brown is leading the team with goals with 18 goals
Colton Dumond is the leader in assists with 15 assists.
Penetang Kings
Schedule
The Penetang Kings will be at home tommorow taking on the Midland Flyers at the Penetang Arena. Puck drops at 8pm!
Stats
Owen Collins is tied with Aiden Macdonald for most goals both sitting at 7 goals.
Carter Weissflog, Owen Collins and Owen Vandusen are all tied for most assists all leading with 9 assists.