Midland Flyers Schedule The Midland Flyers will be taking on the Penetang Kings away from home tommorow at the Penetang Arena. Puck drops at 8pm! Stats Ryan Graff- Sakasov is the top player for goals with 11 goals. Cameron Weeks is leading the team in assists with 8 assists.

Orillia Terriers Schedule The Orillia Terriers will be taking on the Stayner Siskins tonight at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8pm! On Saturday the Orillia Terriers will be at home taking on the Alliston Hornets at the Biran Orser Arena. Puck drops at 7:30pm! Stats Josh Brown is leading the team with goals with 18 goals Colton Dumond is the leader in assists with 15 assists.