Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John React To The Passing Of Charlie Watts

charlie watts

Rolling Stones fans from around the world were deepy saddened today to hear of the passing of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts.

Celebrities such as Elton John and Paul McCartney took to social media to offer their condolences:

 

Sir Elton John offered condolences as well, posting a picture and saying: 

"A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.

@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP "

