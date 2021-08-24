Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John React To The Passing Of Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones fans from around the world were deepy saddened today to hear of the passing of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts.
Celebrities such as Elton John and Paul McCartney took to social media to offer their condolences:
Sir Elton John offered condolences as well, posting a picture and saying:
"A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.
@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP "
-
RESCHEDULED - Blue Rodeo at Budweiser Stage August 28th, 2021Warner Music Canada recording artist Blue Rodeo with special guests Alan Doyle and The Weather Station has been rescheduled to Saturday August 28th, 2021. any tickets won will be honored for the rescheduled date.
-
-
You Want New Rolling Stones? Here it is!As part of the 40th anniversary of the release of Tattoo You, The Rolling Stones are releasing the album, with 9 unheard songs! This will include the previously unheard song "Living In The Heart Of Love". Here it is!
-
Kempenfelt Rotary 1st Car Raffle WinnersThe Kempenfelt Rotary Club has announced the winners of the 1st Annual Car Raffle in support of RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health programs, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, and the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.
-
-
VIDEO: How to create a gypsy moth trap!I was so excited when this was sent out from my Cottagers Association! In this video you will see how to take care of those pesky Gypsy Moths using phermones and building a trap.
-
Canadoor Door Systems Inc.Address: 546 Bryne Drive Unit D Barrie, Ontario L4N9P6 Phone: 888 441 0008 Website: https://canadoorsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Canadoor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadoordoorsystems/
-
Big party crack-down in Wasaga BeachThe Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Ontario Parks, dramatically increased their presence and enforcement in Wasaga Beach to ensure continued public safety with the increase of visitors in the area.
-
Central Region OPP Reminding Visitors to Stay Safe in WasagaAfter two fatalities in Wasaga this weekend, Central Region OPP are offering some tips - involving PFD's and not drinking and driving - to encourage the public to stay safe and respect the local area.