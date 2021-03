Wine That Rocks: Elegant Languedoc

here." data-linkback="https://www.iheartradio.ca/chom/audio-video/wine-that-rocks-elegant-languedoc-1.14843991?mode=Article" data-imageurl="http://www.iheartradio.ca:80/image/policy:1.14843993:1616760528/image-jpg-t-1616760191-size-Large.jpg?w=3000&$p$w=c98b552" >

Every Friday, rock 'n' roll wine critic Bill Zacharkiw pairs wine with music. This week, some elegant selections from Languedoc. Check out Bill's selections