Tenille Townes, Nate Haller Join List of 2026 CCMA Awards Performers

The Canadian Country Music Association® has announced the second wave of performers set to take stage for the 2026 CCMA Awards, happening at the Sasktel Center in Saskatoon, SK on September 19.

The new group of performers includes multiple ACM Award-winning, five-time 2026 CCMA Award nominee and this year’s top nominated female artist Tenille Townes, multi award-winning, three-time 2026 CCMA Award nominee Nate Haller, six-time Platinum-certified, 2026 Group or Duo of the Year nominees High Valley, two-time JUNO-Award winning multi-Platinum alt-folk band The Strumbellas, and Gold-certified, five-time 2026 CCMA Award nominees Thelma & James.

They are set to join previously announced performers like triple platinum-certified, 19-time CCMA Award Winner Dean Brody, six-time CCMA Award winners James Barker Band, 10-time CCMA Award winning duo The Reklaws, and three-time CCMA Award Winner Owen Riegling.

Saskatchewan will also see some of their stars take the stage, including Weyburn’s own CCMA Award winner Tenille Arts, Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers, Hudson Bay’s Kalsey Kulyk, and Rocanville’s multi-CCMA Award winner Jess Moskaluke.

Cameron Whitcomb and Josh Ross lead all 2026 CCMA Awards nominees, each with seven nominations apiece. See the full list of nominees here.