Playing the first concert of their worldwide Power Up tour in their home country, the legendary Aussie rockers' performance generated a combination of vibrations from the venue's speakers and the crowd's movement that was recorded as low frequency activity registering between two and five hertz.

AC/DC caused a minor earthquake during their concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia last night (November 12).

According to the Seismology Research Centre's chief scientist, Adam Pascale, the concert was picked up by the nearby facility located 3.5 kilometres from the venue and was enough for people to feel the ground shake.

"The sound waves that people were experiencing nearby and feeling something through their bodies, that's the equivalent to what our seismographs feel," Pascale told ABC News.

"We're picking up the ground motion, we're not picking up the sound from the air," he continued. "So you've got speakers on the ground pumping out vibrations and that gets transmitted through the ground, but also the crowd jumping up and down is feeding energy into the ground."

Pascale explained that all of the jumping and singing at once helps a concert register on seismic monitors.

"If everyone's sort of bouncing in unison, it tends to amplify the signal so we can pick it up a little bit better," he continued. "Whereas, if it's sort of just general crowd motion, like even at the grand final at the MCG, we can still pick that up."

The concert generated so much activity that one person located 10 kilometres away from the cricket grounds told the network that they could hear the concert from their home. But nothing could compare to the impact Taylor Swift's Eras Tour brought to the area when she performed her shows in 2024.

"The largest signals that we received were on the three nights that Taylor Swift played there," Pascale said.

Earlier this year, Metallica caused their own minor seismic event in Blacksburg, Virginia during their performance of "Enter Sandman."