Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split, Quietly Ended Things ‘Several Months’ Ago

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande and a guest attend FIJI Water at The 30th Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have split up after three years together.

“It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” a source tells People. “They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months.”

Grande, who kicked off the eternal sunshine tour on Saturday (June 6), is said to be “doing great” as she focuses on her concerts and upcoming album petal.

“She’s seemed very happy. It’s all been very positive vibes,” the source adds. “Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited.”

The two first met on the set of Wicked in July 2023, but didn’t go public with their romance until November 2024.

TMZ first reported that Grande and Slater began dating as she was in the midst of divorce talks with then husband Dalton Gomez, following a separation months earlier.

At the time, Slater was married to high school sweetheart Lilly Jay for ten years, sharing a son born in 2022.