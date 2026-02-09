The NFL promised an "exciting and unifying moment" and that is exactly what the Puerto Rican superstar delivered Sunday night (February 8) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The Seattle Seahawks may have won the football game, but Bad Bunny was the biggest winner on the night, putting on one of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

As the game squeaked to a 9-0 score at halftime, anticipation was sky high for Bad Bunny's performance to bring some life to the stadium. And it all began when the walking bushes came onto the field.

With more than 125 million eyes watching, the most-streamed artist in the world kept his word that "the world will dance," as he threw a party for all of America that was proud, emphatic and unapologetic, celebrating the roots of his native Puerto Rico.

Opening with "Tití Me Preguntó," the set included some of his biggest hits like "DtMF," "Safaera" and "BAILE INoLVIDABLE." And like every halftime show before it, there were special guests that joined him: Lady Gaga sang a salsa-fied version of her hit "Die With A Smile" with traditional band Los Sobrinos, and fellow Puerto Rican sensation Ricky Martin joined Bad Bunny for "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii."

Famous faces were also there on the set, with Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G, Jessica Alba and Ronald Acuña Jr. taking in the fun outside the porch of his casita.

A lot happened within the allotted 14 minutes, as the headliner walked through sugar-cane fields, danced on top of a pick up truck, stage-dived and crowd-surfed, salsa danced with Gaga, climbed an electricity pylon (a tribute to those who died in 2017's Hurricane Maria), and even held an actual wedding of two Bad Bunny fans.

The all-Spanish language performance proved to make history, with Bad Bunny becoming the first musician to ever perform entirely in Spanish at a Super Bowl, the most-watched event on US TV.

However, he did say three words in English: “God Bless America,” before he named every country in all of the Americas, including Canada, the U.S. and his “motherland” of Puerto Rico.

While many viewers were expecting him to once again condemn the anti-immigration policy of the U.S. government, as he did just one week before, Bad Bunny's message was all about love and acceptance. As he walked off the field, the words "THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE" appeared on the jumbrotron screen. (The anti-ICE sentiments weren't on the field, but in the stands, where 15,000 spectators brandished "ICE OUT" towels.)

Watch the full halftime show here and check out highlights from it over at iHeartRadio's Instagram account.