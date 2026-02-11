The 44-year-old pop star is said to have signed the deal for an estimated $200m USD ($271m CAD) on December 30, according to TMZ , which was first to report on the deal.

Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to independent music publisher Primary Wave.

Spears is currently signed to Sony Music, which owns and controls her artist royalties and publishing rights to her catalogue.

While Spears is not listed as a songwriter on her biggest hits like "...Baby One More Time," "Gimme More," "Oops!... I Did It Again," and "Toxic," she did co-write singles such as "Work Bitch," "Me Against the Music" and "Perfume."

Variety points out that it is "extremely unlikely that Spears’ NIL rights (name and likeness) were included in the deal."

Other artists to have sold their catalogue to Primary Wave includes Stevie Nicks, Bob Marley, Boy George and Culture Club, and Whitney Houston.

The status of Britney Spears' career is music is currently unknown. Just last month she posted on Instagram that she "will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons." Two years ago, she admitted that she "will never return to the music industry, while TMZ reported that she was "in real danger of going broke."