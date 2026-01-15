The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has announced he will be extending The Romantic Tour , adding 31 more dates across the world, making it a cool 70 shows in total for 2026.

If you were one of the many Bruno Mars fans this week who found themselves in a Ticketmaster queue with thousands of people ahead of you when tickets for his tour went on sale, fear not. Bruno has come to the rescue.

Four more Canadian shows have been added including May 27 and 28 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, and October 16 and 17 at BC Place in Vancouver.

Other additional dates on the tour include Las Vegas (April 11), Glendale (April 15), Arlington (April 19), Atlanta (April 26), Landover (May 3), Detroit (May 10), Chicago (May 17), Paris (June 18, 20-21), Berlin (June 28), Amsterdam (July 7), Madrid (July 11), Milan (July 15), London (July 22, 25, 28), East Rutherford (August 25, 28), Foxborough (September 6), Tampa (September 13), Miami (September 20), Air Force Academy (September 27), Inglewood (October 6-7), and Santa Clara (October 11).

The general public on-sale is set to take place today (January 15) at noon local time. More info can be found here.

Last week, Mars announced he will be releasing his long-awaited fourth album, The Romantic, on February 27.