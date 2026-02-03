Marking the K-pop supergroup's first performance in three years and nine months, the live special will see Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook take the stage at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square, the main gate of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, on March 21 (8:00PM KST / 4:00AM PST / 7:00AM EST).

BTS are set to make their live comeback with a special concert that will stream on Netflix worldwide the day after they release their fifth studio album, ARIRANG .

The following week on March 27, Netflix will also begin streaming BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film showcasing the making of ARIRANG.

Directed by Bao Nguyen (The Stringer, The Greatest Night in Pop), the documentary "serves as a companion to the live concert and chronicles the long-awaited return of BTS and the making of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The film offers rare behind-the-scenes access as the group comes back together and charts an unprecedented path forward together after a nearly four-year hiatus."

"Since their debut in 2013, BTS has reached extraordinary levels of success and built ARMY — a fan base that has taken on everything from philanthropic work to politics, and it’s more organized than the actual military," it continues. "After completing their mandatory military service, the seven members meet up in Los Angeles to make music together. They return to a shared creative space after being shaped by time apart and personal change. For their next chapter, they reflect on their whirlwind past as they contemplate what the future of BTS will look and sound like. BTS: THE RETURN offers an intimate look at the performers as they work through doubt and share in moments of laughter and rediscovery. BTS contemplates how to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to define an ever-evolving identity as the bandmates grow as artists and global icons."

Following the streamed event, BTS will embark on a sold-out world tour in April, kicking it off in Goyang, South Korea on April 9. There are currently only two Canadian dates on the tour: Toronto's Rogers Stadium on August 22 and 23.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, however, has pleaded with the group to add more dates to their tour in order to try and meet the overwhelming demand.